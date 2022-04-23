Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) will post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. Skyline Champion reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 194.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 153,293 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.39. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

