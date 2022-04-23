Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings. UWM reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UWM.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $605.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. UWM had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UWMC. UBS Group downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

In other UWM news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of UWM by 13.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of UWM by 20.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UWMC opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $337.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.96. UWM has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

About UWM (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.