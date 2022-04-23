Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Brokerages expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) to announce $2.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.88 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $8.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $9.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WEC Energy Group.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

WEC stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $106.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,208 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,668,000 after buying an additional 1,890,747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,917,000 after buying an additional 808,281 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $40,209,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,319,000 after buying an additional 447,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.