Zacks: Analysts Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.80. Activision Blizzard posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.61. 3,890,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,963,251. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

