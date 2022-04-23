Zacks: Analysts Expect Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Advantage Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Advantage Solutions.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

ADV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $43,356.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 56,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $314,208.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,954 shares of company stock valued at $623,394. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 132.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 347,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,646. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. Advantage Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

