Zacks: Analysts Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to Post -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. The business had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AERI stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. 381,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,176. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.64.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.