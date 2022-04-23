Zacks: Analysts Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.45. AeroVironment reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.13.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,684. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,891.70 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.00.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

