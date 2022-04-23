Zacks: Analysts Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,651,000 after purchasing an additional 550,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,406,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,506,000 after acquiring an additional 69,768 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,774,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,076,000 after acquiring an additional 45,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,437,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 143,567 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

