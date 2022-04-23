Zacks: Analysts Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Post $0.83 EPS

Brokerages expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Shares of BAH traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.02. 656,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $91.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.05%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,189,000 after purchasing an additional 453,676 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,976,000 after buying an additional 815,907 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,745,000 after buying an additional 101,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,763,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,697,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

