Zacks: Analysts Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $3,242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $12.64 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 950.12%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.