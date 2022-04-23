Zacks: Analysts Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $3,242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,140 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $12.64 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 950.12%.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
