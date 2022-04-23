Zacks: Analysts Expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $776.48 Million

Brokerages expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) to post $776.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $813.00 million and the lowest is $759.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $749.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.76.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Comerica by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 101,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $978,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 10.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 54.1% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $80.97 on Friday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average of $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

