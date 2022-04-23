Zacks: Analysts Expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Eledon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.16.

ELDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.92. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 839,403 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 431,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 221,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

