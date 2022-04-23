Zacks: Analysts Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Analysts predict that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) will announce $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $6.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

FAST opened at $56.95 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

