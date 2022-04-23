Zacks: Analysts Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) to report $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.19.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.71 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

