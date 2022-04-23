Zacks: Analysts Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $573.15 Million

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2022

Analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCGGet Rating) to report $573.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $567.87 million to $579.92 million. LHC Group posted sales of $524.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHCG opened at $167.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.