Zacks: Analysts Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $573.15 Million

Analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) to report $573.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $567.87 million to $579.92 million. LHC Group posted sales of $524.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHCG opened at $167.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

