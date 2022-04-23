Zacks: Analysts Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $85.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.39. RPM International has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,533,000 after buying an additional 34,887 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 567,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,352,000 after buying an additional 30,423 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,152,000 after buying an additional 64,242 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 321,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after buying an additional 31,830 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

