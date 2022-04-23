Zacks: Analysts Expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $0.76. Sleep Number reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Sleep Number stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.62. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $989.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,187,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,938,000 after acquiring an additional 124,718 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 774,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 494,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,889,000 after acquiring an additional 166,570 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Sleep Number by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 488,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,388,000 after acquiring an additional 79,048 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sleep Number by 54.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,584,000 after acquiring an additional 169,098 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

