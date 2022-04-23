Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) to post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.33). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $54.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAOI. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 255,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,858. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

