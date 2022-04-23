Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.49. Ares Capital posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. Ares Capital has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 47.73%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

