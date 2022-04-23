Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Eledon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of ELDN opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.92. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 839,403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 431,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 221,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.