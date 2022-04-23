Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

NDRA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ENDRA Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ENDRA Life Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34,244 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDRA remained flat at $$0.27 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,112,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,201. ENDRA Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

