Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guild’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.57. Guild reported earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $343.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

GHLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NYSE:GHLD opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.20. Guild has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 77,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Guild by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

