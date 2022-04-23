Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.35 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $6.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $7.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,414,565.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,806 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $80.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.70. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average is $102.45.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

