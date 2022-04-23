Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2022

Brokerages predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTHGet Rating) will announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.35 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $6.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $7.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,414,565.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,806 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $80.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.70. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average is $102.45.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.