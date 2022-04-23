Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.93. Morgan Stanley posted earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $7.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $8.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,563,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,801,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

