Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $509.65 Million

Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) will report $509.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $513.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.50 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $240.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.61. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -4.94%.
In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $304,153.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,019.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 526,380 shares of company stock worth $8,184,957. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,366,000 after buying an additional 6,751,253 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,647,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,690,000 after buying an additional 4,228,929 shares during the last quarter. Ascribe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,814,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,794,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.
