Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) will post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. Prologis posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $168.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.30. Prologis has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.