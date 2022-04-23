Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.22). Pulmonx posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pulmonx.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Pulmonx’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

Pulmonx stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 11.85. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.60 million, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.25.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $340,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,090 shares of company stock valued at $381,447 in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,551,000 after buying an additional 1,970,200 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $24,447,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 95.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 621,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 17.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 414,180 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $12,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.