Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Veeco Instruments posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on VECO. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

