Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.86 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) will report sales of $33.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.34 million and the lowest is $33.00 million. Vericel reported sales of $34.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $184.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.52 million to $185.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $227.64 million, with estimates ranging from $220.41 million to $233.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Vericel had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,073,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,975,000 after purchasing an additional 197,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vericel by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,809,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,420,000 after acquiring an additional 307,755 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 12.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,212,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,956,000 after acquiring an additional 239,905 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,965,000 after acquiring an additional 70,498 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,601,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares during the period.

Vericel stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

