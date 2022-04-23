Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) to announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.65 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

WASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WASH stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $49.69. 38,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $861.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

