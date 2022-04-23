Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $661.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) will report $661.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $663.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $659.40 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.78 million. Weber’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

In other Weber news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEBR. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth $68,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at $295,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weber stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Weber has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

