Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Post $0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.30. Alarm.com posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.45. 462,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,967. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $57.88 and a 52 week high of $95.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $104,202.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,163.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $359,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,338 shares of company stock worth $841,676. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Alarm.com by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

