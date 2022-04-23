Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,469,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,965,000 after acquiring an additional 988,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,405,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

