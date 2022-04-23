Zacks: Brokerages Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $415.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.73 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANGI shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,854.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,050. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the third quarter worth about $247,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its holdings in Angi by 2.8% in the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,133,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Angi by 390.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 69,168 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Angi by 10.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Angi by 20.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,037. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Angi has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $16.82.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

