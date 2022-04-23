Zacks: Brokerages Expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Best Buy posted earnings of $2.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $11.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

BBY traded down $2.36 on Friday, hitting $91.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,376. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

