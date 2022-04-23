Zacks: Brokerages Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Calix reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Calix by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Calix by 553.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 119,289 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Calix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CALX opened at $37.51 on Friday. Calix has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

