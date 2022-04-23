Zacks: Brokerages Expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DouYu International’s earnings. DouYu International posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DouYu International.
DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.
DOYU stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. DouYu International has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $545.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 18.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,064,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,014 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth $2,640,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 19.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DouYu International Company Profile
DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.
