Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. First Majestic Silver reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 55,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 69,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 56,089 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,635,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -584.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.006 dividend. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -149.93%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

