Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genprex’s earnings. Genprex posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genprex will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genprex.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02).

NASDAQ GNPX remained flat at $$1.75 on Friday. 157,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,150,198. Genprex has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of -0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Genprex by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 288,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genprex by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genprex by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 119,645 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Genprex in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,098,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genprex by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.

