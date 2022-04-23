Zacks: Brokerages Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Post $0.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Home Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 39.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBCP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.88. 13,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $45.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancorp by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.