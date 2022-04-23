Zacks: Brokerages Expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) to report $329.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $276.00 million and the highest is $383.00 million. Navient reported sales of $295.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. Navient has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Navient by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 26.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Navient during the third quarter valued at $139,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

