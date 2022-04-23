Zacks: Brokerages Expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). SmileDirectClub posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SDC. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SDC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.01. 2,525,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,159,729. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $780.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.18. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

