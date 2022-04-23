Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Whole Earth Brands reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Whole Earth Brands.
Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREE. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 8.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,769,000 after acquiring an additional 35,212 shares during the period. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $9,616,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 717,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,294,000 after buying an additional 215,446 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:FREE traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,842. The firm has a market cap of $296.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $14.63.
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
