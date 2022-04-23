Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) to Sell

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Teknova Inc. is a provider of critical reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical products including drug therapies, novel vaccines and molecular diagnostics. Alpha Teknova Inc. is based in HOLLISTER, Calif. “

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TKNO opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 12.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. Alpha Teknova has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Alpha Teknova will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 505.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 984.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 164,691 shares during the last quarter. 27.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha Teknova (TKNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.