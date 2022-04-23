Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Hold

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $10.43. 3,051,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,590. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.73.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,972,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 204,242 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 28.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 212.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 25,889 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

