Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) to Sell

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krispy Kreme Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages and treats and packaged sweets. The company operating segments include Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. Krispy Kreme Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 599,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,380. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $208,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

