Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) to Sell

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Shares of Owlet stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. Owlet has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of ($2.50) million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owlet will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Owlet by 2,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Owlet during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Owlet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Owlet during the third quarter valued at $85,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.

