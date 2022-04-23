Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) to Sell

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “
Shares of NYSE:OWLT opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. Owlet has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $11.43.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,004,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Owlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owlet (OWLT)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owlet (OWLT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.