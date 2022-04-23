Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) to Sell

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Shares of NYSE:OWLT opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. Owlet has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of ($2.50) million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Owlet will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,004,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.

