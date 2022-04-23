Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) to Hold

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 225 ($2.93) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 155 ($2.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($2.04) to GBX 147 ($1.91) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

