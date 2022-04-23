Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) to Sell

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wheels Up Experience Inc. is a private aviation company. It offer total private aviation solution which includes on-demand private flights across all cabin categories, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales and commercial travel. Wheels Up Experience Inc., formerly known as Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

UP opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,266,000. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

